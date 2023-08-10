Antioch couple desperate to connect with family in Hawaii's Maui amid massive fires

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parts of Maui have been destroyed by wildfires, and at least six people have died.

Evacuations are underway to get people to safe areas.

A Chicago area couple is desperately trying to connect with their family who were evacuated. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez spoke to the couple, who is worried since they've been unable to get a hold of their family.

Their family lives in one of the hardest-hit areas in Maui, in the historic town of Lahaina, where there's no longer any running water, no gas, and no cell service.

"It's so bad," said Nate Domingo. "This is the worst thing that's happened pretty much in a long time."

The effects of the deadly wildfires burning in Maui can be felt everywhere.

In the Chicago area, Antioch residents Nate and Diane Domingo are in agony, waiting to hear back from their loved ones who live there.

"We couldn't sleep last night, all night, because they have no reception," said Diane. "I can't get a hold of anyone, our friend, or even our family."

Diane's parents, Rodrigo and Marivic Caguioa, live in the tourist town of Lahaina where some fled in their cars, and others even had to run into the ocean to escape the flames. They've been evacuated twice.

"We're like everybody here. We're in the dark," said Nate. "We're just getting bits and pieces here and there, watching social media. It looks bad, but then our families are saying it's even worse than what social media is posting."

Their only source of communication is through their cousin, Edmond Caguioa, who had to evacuate on Wednesday.

"It kind of looked like a war zone," Caguioa said.

Caguioa shared the last images of his neighborhood that he was able to capture on his cell phone. Flames in the distance were visible, as well as downed powerlines.

CBS 2 spoke with him just hours after he left home.

"It was a hard decision because I don't know if there is going to be any house to go back home to," he said. "Seeing all of the houses burn down and all the historical buildings. I grew up in Lahaina so it's kind of heartbreaking seeing that because I know we can rebuild, but it's never going to be the same."

Nate and Diane said they have a home in Lahaina and fear it may have burned down.

At least six people have died in Maui. The full extent of the damage is still unknown and there's no word yet on when people will be able to go back to their homes.