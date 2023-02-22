Police issue warning to Antioch residents after rash of car burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Make sure to lock your car and keep all valuables in your house. That's the message Antioch police is giving residents after a rash of car burglaries.

Police say it happened Sunday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. There were 15 incidents reported.

Video shows the suspects hopping out of a car and rushing to the vehicles in a driveway to try to get inside. They were able to get inside one and grab items.

Investigators say the thieves quickly move on if the cars are locked.

Police believe the group struck several areas in the village. If you see them, you are advised not to confront them.

Anyone with any additional information or who may have been the victim of an unreported crime is asked to call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.