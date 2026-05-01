Antioch police launch program to help drivers with autism during traffic stops

The Antioch Police Department has launched a program designed to make traffic stops safer and less stressful for drivers with autism and other communication challenges.

The program gives drivers a blue-colored envelope to store key documents — including a driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance — along with emergency contact information and simple instructions for the driver. The envelope serves as a visual cue to officers that the driver may need clear communication, extra time to respond, and a calm, patient approach.

The envelope also includes contact information for a support person officers can reach if assistance is needed during the stop.

The department announced the program on May 1, as Autism Awareness Month drew to a close.

Police Chief Geoff Guttschow said the program reflects both a professional and personal commitment.

"This is personal for me," Guttschow said. "As the father of an autistic driver, I have seen firsthand how difficult communication can be, especially in unfamiliar circumstances. During a traffic stop, with emergency lights, noise, and a lot happening at once, that stress can build quickly and make it even more difficult for people with autism to communicate."

The department said the program gives officers a tool to recognize when a driver may need additional communication support and respond in ways that promote safety and positive outcomes. It also gives families a way to prepare for law enforcement interactions before they happen.

Blue envelopes are available to residents at the Antioch Police Department. Community members who believe the program may benefit them or a family member are encouraged to pick one up.