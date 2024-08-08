Anti-Defamation League raises alarm over planned DNC protests; pro-Palestinian group rejects claims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concern is growing from some over a planned protest at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month.

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, is taking issue with a planned pro-Palestinian protest and what it claims are the tactics of the groups involved.

"These groups have a history of fanning the flames of hate, and inspiring acts of harassment, vandalism, and violence," said David Goldenberg, regional director of the ADL Midwest. "It's critical that we don't give them the oxygen or airtime to spread their hateful messages."

Hatem Abudayyeh, cochair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, was q quick to take issue with that characterization.

"What kind of racism does it take to say that the Palestinian protests are going to be violent when you've got no evidence of it?" he said.

At a news conference Thursday, the league played videos of other protests across the country that share the same message against the war in Gaza—including a heated protest in Washington, D.C. on July 24 during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At that protest in the nation's capital, an American flag and an effigy of Netanyahu were burned. Monuments were also spray-painted with graffiti—including, as referenced by the ADL Thursday, the words "Hamas is coming" on the base of a statute of Christopher Columbus.

The ADL called the messages of the groups behind the pro-Palestinian protests antisemitic and hateful.

"What we have seen to date in the city of Chicago is nothing compared to what has happened in other locations in the United States and global cities," said Illinois state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago), "and Chicago, you'd better buckle up."

Organizers with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network reject all of these claims.

"The Coalition for Justice for Palestine has organized almost 50 protests since October," Abudayyeh said. "I challenge anybody to talk about any kind of violence at any of those protests."

These strong words against the group are another challenge to pro-Palestinian protest organizers, who have faced a legal battle with the City of Chicago to get permits to protest near the convention.

With 11 days to the big event, they say the city has agreed to a 1.1- mile route near the stadium. The U.S. Palestinian Community Network is asking for a longer 2.4-mile route.

"It'll be the largest protest in the history of Chicago for Palestinian rights, specifically," said Abudayyeh. "One point one miles is not long enough to accommodate tens of thousands of people."

The Pro-Palestinian group says it will be back in court next week. It will be up to a judge to decide how long their protest route will be come the DNC.