Anthony Rizzo to retire from Major League Baseball, return to Cubs as team ambassador

Former Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from Major League Baseball after 14 seasons.

Rizzo, who has not played in the 2025 season, will retire officially as a member of the Cubs on Saturday. He most recently played for the New York Yankees through the 2024 season.

Rizzo will rejoin the Cubs as a team ambassador, the team said.

The Chicago Cubs congratulated Rizzo with a video compilation on Instagram. The caption stated, "There will only ever be one Anthony Rizzo."

Fans flooded the comment section saying, "Legend forever! 44 needs to be flying soon on the foul poles!!" and "The player that made me love baseball."

The first baseman was a huge part of the Cubs' success that led to their 2016 World Series championship.

Rizzo first came to the Cubs from the San Diego Padres in January 2012. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had also acquired Rizzo from the Red Sox while working as general manager of the Padres two years earlier.

With the Cubs, Rizzo went on to make three All-Star teams and win three Gold Gloves with the Cubs. He batted cleanup on that title team and hit .360 in the Fall Classic.

In addition to being a four-time Gold Glove winner, Rizzo won Platinum Glove honors in 2016. He also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2016, and a Roberto Clemente award in 2017.

Overall, Rizzo hit .261/.361/.467 in 1,727 games in the major leagues. He hit 303 home runs.