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Chicago man charged in murders of two young women, ages 17 and 19, on Far South Side in 2024 and 2025

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A man has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two teens in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side of Chicago in 2024 and 2025.

Anthony Nunnally, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed a 17-year-old girl in the 11000 block of South Mackinaw Avenue on Oct. 26, 2025.

Nunnally also was identified as the gunman who shot and killed 19-year-old Sierra Evans on Sept. 28, 2024. Police said Evans was found in the 9500 block of South Avenue N with multiple gunshot wounds.

It was not immediately clear if the two victims knew each other or had any connections other than both were allegedly shot and killed by Nunnally.

At the time of his arrest, Nunnally was already being held at Cook County Jail on felony carjacking and armed robbery charges.

He is due to appear in court on the murder charges on Wednesday.

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