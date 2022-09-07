Watch CBS News
Another water main is broken in Dixmoor

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Repairs continue in south suburban Dixmoor, but water mains throughout the village just keep on breaking down.

Officials said another water main broke over the weekend. This one is on Wood Street, which they refer to as a "main artery" serving the village.

The Wood Street break makes two water mains in need of repair right now. The other is one of five that broke last week – forcing some schools to close for two days.

The village is asking Governor JB Pritzker and the federal government for millions of dollars to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure.

