Chicago First Alert Weather: Another warm day ahead with late-day rain chance
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup continues but with clouds moving back in for the day.
Highs reach the middle 60s before a late-day rain chance. Showers continue off and on through the night into Thursday.
Things get cooler late this week with mixed sun returning for the weekend.
TODAY: BREEZY & MILDER. SHOWERS LATE HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: BREEZY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LOW: 53
TOMORROW: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS, COOLER HIGH: 61
