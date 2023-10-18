Chicago First Alert Weather: Another warm day ahead with late-day rain chance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup continues but with clouds moving back in for the day.

Highs reach the middle 60s before a late-day rain chance. Showers continue off and on through the night into Thursday.

Things get cooler late this week with mixed sun returning for the weekend.

TODAY: BREEZY & MILDER. SHOWERS LATE HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: BREEZY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LOW: 53

TOMORROW: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS, COOLER HIGH: 61

