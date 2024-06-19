Large fire spreads in building on Chicago's West Side, second in 2 days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large fire creating huge amounts of smoke broke out at a building on Chicago's West Side Wednesday evening, the second massive fire in the city within two days.

Fire crews were spraying water from multiple angles at the building in 2800 block of West Grand Avenue. Large amounts of smoke were visible from the air.

The Fire Department called a 3-11 alarm, which automatically sends 12 fire engines, four fire trucks, and two tower ladders, among other pieces of equipment.

The exact cause of the fire was unclear as of about 7 p.m.

Wednesday's fire came just one day after another massive fire completely destroyed a pallet repair business in the 2000 block of West Hubbard Street that required nearly 300 firefighters and 80 different pieces of equipment to get under control.

Both fires come as hot, dry conditions have smothered the Chicago area with temperatures in the high 80s and even into the 90s.

This is a developing story.