Man charged in road rage shooting on Chicago expressway

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana man has been charged in a road rage shooting over the weekend on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton.

Andrew Santana, 24, of Gary, has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Illinois State Police said that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Santana was in a car on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 154th Street when he fired several shots at another vehicle and fled the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Gary police were able to track down Santana's vehicle, and he was taken into custody on Monday after a Cook County judge signed off on an arrest warrant.

Santana was extradited from Indiana to Illinois on Thursday and was being held in lockup at the Riverdale Police Department as he awaited a detention hearing.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 10:09 AM CDT

