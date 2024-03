Car struck by gunfire on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were investigating an expressway shooting in Chicago's south suburbs Sunday night.

Several Illinois State Police SUVs could be seen surrounding a car on the shoulder of the Bishop Ford near 154th in Dolton.

At one point, the southbound lanes were shut down before Sibley.

The victim's vehicle was hit by gunfire, and no injuries were reported.