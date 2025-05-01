Anderson Humane holding fundraiser for baby animals, puppy Piglet available to adopt

Anderson Humane is hosting an event Sunday to raise money for baby animals, and brought puppy Piglet to CBS News Chicago, who is available to adopt.

Piglet is a four-month-old labrador and German shepherd mix, who Greg Mucha of Anderson Humane said is a very handsome pup who is whip-smart and great with kids. As a mix of two active breeds, he's best suited to an active family, especially if they have a yard or outdoor space from him to run around in.

Anderson Humane has a wildlife division that rescues about 3,000 wild animals a year. Their fundraiser Sunday is a wildlife baby shower at their facility in Elburn, Illinois, to help gather supplies to care for these wildlife rescues.

The price of admission is an item from their registries. Click here for more information.