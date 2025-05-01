Watch CBS News
Local News

Anderson Humane holding fundraiser for baby animals, puppy Piglet available to adopt

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Anderson Humane holding fundraiser for baby animals, puppy Piglet available to adopt
Anderson Humane holding fundraiser for baby animals, puppy Piglet available to adopt 01:33

Anderson Humane is hosting an event Sunday to raise money for baby animals, and brought puppy Piglet to CBS News Chicago, who is available to adopt.

Piglet is a four-month-old labrador and German shepherd mix, who Greg Mucha of Anderson Humane said is a very handsome pup who is whip-smart and great with kids. As a mix of two active breeds, he's best suited to an active family, especially if they have a yard or outdoor space from him to run around in.

Anderson Humane has a wildlife division that rescues about 3,000 wild animals a year. Their fundraiser Sunday is a wildlife baby shower at their facility in Elburn, Illinois, to help gather supplies to care for these wildlife rescues.

The price of admission is an item from their registries. Click here for more information

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.