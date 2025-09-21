Watch CBS News
Amtrak train hits construction vehicle in Lake Forest, Illinois, leaving 1 person injured

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
An Amtrak train hit a construction vehicle in the North Shore Chicago suburb of Lake Forest Sunday.

The City of Lake Forest told CBS News Chicago that an Amtrak train struck a construction vehicle performing routine maintenance near the tracks at Everetta and Waukegan roads.

Someone in the construction vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said.

Metra said its Milwaukee District North line trains, which are on a Sunday schedule, were not immediately affected. But the crash could cause delays if cleanup takes time, Metra said.

CHECK: Metra updates

