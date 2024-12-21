Amtrak passengers stuck for more than 3 hours on stopped train from Chicago to St. Paul, Minnesota

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amtrak train from Chicago to St. Paul, Minnesota, was stopped for more than three hours on Saturday night, after switching problems just outside the Twin Cities.

Amtrak's Borealis train left Union Station in Chicago shortly after 11 a.m., and was due to arrive in St. Paul around 6:30 p.m., but was stopped in the town of Hastings, about 20 miles from St. Paul, due to "switch issues," according to Amtrak's train status website.

"Our crews continue to work to resolve the issues and resume service. At this time, there is no estimate of when service will resume," Amtrak said.

As of shortly before 10 p.m., the train still was delayed.

One woman on the train posted that more than 200 passengers were on board at the time, and Amtrak had provided no updates on the delay.