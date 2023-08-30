American Red Cross to host blood drive at Brookfield Zoo
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Brookfield Zoo is giving you a chance to have some fun and earn some cash while also saving lives.
The zoo is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross.
People who are pre-registered can get into the zoo for free and will receive free parking, a free t-shirt, and a $20 Amazon gift card.
The drive is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo. Interested participants are reminded to pre-register for the event.
The American Red Cross says there's a big shortage of blood supply. Every donation you make can save up to three lives.
