National fitness champion, American Gladiator inspires others to be healthy, happy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- How to live your best life and be the healthiest and happiest version of yourself?

It's a question the wellness industry has made billions of dollars trying to answer. But it's not as simple as a self-care routine.

Jackie Kostek talked to one woman who is not only living an inspired life herself but helping others do the same.

Beth Horn is a multi-hyphenate. She's a former national fitness champion, American Gladiator, yoga instructor, reiki practitioner, and energy-tough healer.

But more than all of those things, she will inspire you to live your best life and chase after your dreams, just as she has herself.

Beth Horn's life is a testament to, if you believe it, you can be it.

"I can remember being on stage and on clouds, like is this really happening? It was so surreal," she said.

She fell in love with fitness at a young age.

"I started gymnastics when I was 7 years old. Absolutely loved it. In high school, I actually blew out my left knee in gymnastics. No fun. I had an ACL reconstruction and meniscus, so it was a serious knee injury," she said.

What felt like a disappointing detour steered Horn toward her next fitness love.

"That's how I discovered weight training," Horn said. "I was 15 years old and I was lifting weights in the health club next door."

Loving how she felt, Horn set her sights on becoming the national fitness champion, a competition that combines dance, gymnastics and physique. She said her goal was to become a professional athlete. The top two finishers turned professional, but she placed third three times in a row.

"I was actually downtown walking at the beach. I stepped off a rock, broke my right foot in two places, and I had one more chance before nationals and I was so pissed off, pissed off at the world," she said. "I had bad energy."

Horn said the negativity didn't feel like her at all, so she did what she could to shift her mindset.

"I wrote down on a notecard. I am the overall national fitness champion," she said. "I put that card next to my bed, in my car, in my bathroom, and I'm like I am going to do this."

Four months later, with a boot still on her ankle, she was crowned national fitness champion. Horn turned professional, got a contract with Joe Weider, the "father of body building," and began traveling the world, inspiring people to be healthy and fit. Years later, her coach called with an opportunity to be on the reboot of American Gladiators.

"They're looking for contestants and I do the whole audition," Horn said. "I said, 'I don't want to be a contestant. I want to be a gladiator.'"

"I was thinking in my mind before it happened, I was thinking, 'How can I get like muscles in the mainstream?' I was actually like thinking that in the back of my mind and literally a couple weeks later, the gladiator auditions happened. I'm like, 'that's weird.' You kind of put it out there. We don't know how we're going to get there. But you put it out there, you can make it happen,'" Horn said.

There's talent and then there's trust, that if you listen to life's whispers, they will lead you where you need to go.

Horn has both. She shares her wellness wisdom in everything she does as a personal trainer, yoga instructor, reiki, and energy touch practitioner.

As for her advice, it's pretty simple.

"When you are grateful, you're so happy with what you have, who you are, you're going to bring more wonderful things into your life," she said. "It's the laws of the universe."