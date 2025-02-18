American Eagle at Six Flags Great America to receive roller coaster landmark honor

The American Eagle roller coaster at Six Flags Great America will is getting landmark status from the group American Coaster Enthusiasts.

The organization is recognizing the American Eagle for its lasting impact. Six Flags says the American Eagle is the world's tallest and fastest racing wooden coaster — with a double track so two trains can fly at the same time.

The red and blue roller coaster trains begin their ascent 127 feet up the lift hill side by side, and then rush full-force down the first drop at speeds of more than 66 mph. Numerous twists, turns, hills, and a 360-degree helix follow, Six Flags noted.

The American Eagle is made of Douglas fir trees and was painted by hand, Six Flags said. Construction began in June 1980, and there were rumors about what the park — then Marriott's Great America — was constructing until it opened in October of the same year, Six Flags said.

American Coaster Enthusiasts has already recognized two other roller coasters at the sprawling Gurnee amusement park. Batman: The Ride, built in 1992, was the world's first inverted looping roller coaster, while the Whizzer, which opened with the theme park in 1976, stands out as the last remaining custom-built Speedracer coaster designed by the famed Anton Schwarzkopf.

No Chicago area roller coasters from elsewhere besides Six Flags Great America are on the landmark list. And while the Whizzer, only 49 years old, is the oldest Chicago area roller coaster on the list, other American Coaster Enthusiast landmarks date back nearly a century if not more — including the Cyclone at Luna Park at Coney Island in Brooklyn (1927) and the Jack Rabbit at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania (1920).

This is because there are, in fact, no roller coasters that old left in the Chicago area, and there have not been for many years. The Bobs roller coaster at Riverview Park — which was famous in its time for its intensity with an 85-foot drop and speeds of 50 mph — would have celebrated 100 years last year, if not for the fact that it was torn down with the rest of Riverview after the iconic amusement park closed in 1967.

The American Roller Coaster Landmark program was not around to honor The Bobs either, as the program was not established until 2000.

For roller coasters that receive the honor, a permanent historical marker is presented to each amusement park to present as desired.