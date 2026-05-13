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American Airlines flight from Miami lands in Chicago with two flat tires

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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An American Airlines flight from Miami landed at Chicago's O'Hare Airport with two flat tires. 

Video from the runway at O'Hare Airport overnight shows a large response with dozens of emergency crews. 

Chicago police confirmed the plane had two flat tires when landing. 

Police said no injuries were reported. 

Passengers told CBS News Chicago they were flying from Miami and had to wait almost two hours to get off the plane. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to American Airlines for more information. 

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