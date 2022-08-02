Ambulance transports, arrests at Lollapalooza down this year compared with last

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza is over, but the cleanup from the four-day music festival will take a while.

On Monday in Grant Park, workers were taking fences down and loading pallets of equipment onto semi-trailer trucks to haul away.

Organizers tell us most of the tear-down will be completed by Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of people who had some kind of emergency at Lollapalooza is down.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said 68 people were transported by ambulance from Lollapalooza this year, compared with 102 last year.

There were 12 ambulance transports on Thursday this year, 14 on Friday, and 21 each on Saturday and Sunday.

Arrests were also down, but not by much. There were 15 people arrested this year – down slightly from last year's 19 arrests, and a fraction of the arrests in 2019.

There were no arrests on Thursday this year, eight on Friday, two on Saturday, and five on Sunday.

There were only eight Administrative Notices of Violation this year – two per day. That category includes violations, citations, and tickets.