Amber Alert canceled for 6-month-old girl from Hammond, Indiana

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 6-month-old girl from Hammond, Indiana, who was believed to be in extreme danger.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation are unknown at this time.

Indiana State Police initially said she was last seen on Thursday at 4:20 a.m. wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Deandry Sabbs. Police said Sabbs was last seen driving a gray 4-door Nissan sedan with unknown Illinois plates.

Police said the suspect is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-852-6357 or call 911.