Amazon retail store coming to southwest Chicago suburb

An Amazon retail store is coming to southwest suburban Orland Park after the board approved the project on Monday night.

The store site is located at the busiest commercial corridor in Orland Park. Big box retailers surround the intersection at LaGrange and 159th.

Amazon plans to knock down the old Petey's restaurant and build a sprawling retail facility spanning more than 220,000 square feet on 35 acres with seven loading docks.

In the days leading up to this meeting, social media was flooded with a mix of opinions on this new proposed development.

Traffic concerns with trucks entering and exiting the facility were a main concern shared by residents.

Project leaders said 200 construction workers will build the store. Amazon would employ an additional 500 employees.