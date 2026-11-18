The city is ramping up security ahead of what's expected to be a very busy weekend.

Last year, nine people were shot after the tree lighting, including 14-year-old Armani Floyd, who died.

With warnings about possible teen takeovers on Friday and Saturday, Floyd's family is begging parents to know where their kids are if they're heading downtown this weekend for holiday festivities.

It was at Adams and Dearborn last year that Floyd was shot and killed hours after the tree lighting ceremony. Thirty minutes before that scene, seven other teens were shot a few blocks over at State and Randolph.

"It's a little rough this week, especially for my brother," said Floyd's aunt, Shirley Sherley.

She says the holiday season is difficult for them, especially her brother, as they still don't have the closure they are looking for.

"We thought with the picture and all those people that saw what happened, that we thought we would've been in a different point by now."

Days after the shooting, police released a video and photo of a person of interest — a man in a distinct purple outfit and grey hoodie, but still no arrests have been made.

Chicago police are still searching for the person above in connection with a deadly shooting in the Loop following last year's tree lighting ceremony.

Sherley says they receive updates from Chicago police detectives regularly.

"It's going in that direction. They have the person — they have their names in mind. So, we're expecting that to happen."

This weekend, more takeovers are being advertised on social media both Friday and Saturday.

"You certainly don't want a repeat of that incident. I am sure that police will address this issue early on," said former Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications director and Mayor Brandon Johnson's former chief of staff, Rich Guidice.

He says OEMC is likely coordinating with all parties involved, including Chicago police and fire, the Chicago Transit Authority and Metra, to be alert if crowds are developing.

Last year, Chicago police had 700 additional officers patrolling the holiday events.

"Pride Parade in the city of Chicago, Lollapalooza in the city of Chicago, a lot of the same players are sitting around the table discussing the 'what ifs,'" Guidice said.

But for Sherley, it comes down to parent oversight.

"I just wish the parents would rein them in a little more and please try to keep in communication with your child about where they are going."

Last year, Mayor Johnson said 18 people were arrested that Friday night and five guns were recovered.

OEMC is asking people to report suspicious activity to event security or call 911.