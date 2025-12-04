ALS patient faces unexpected roadblock in attempt to get disabled parking spot

A Chicago woman battling ALS said she's been struggling just to get a disabled parking space in front of her Bridgeport home.

Armenia Rodriguez said she's a prisoner in her own home.

"When was the last time I went out? I went out two weeks ago," she said.

She and her husband, Samuel Vera, had only been married for five years when she got the terminal diagnosis of progressive paralysis in 2024.

"I'm still there for her, and I'm going to be there no matter what," Vera said.

Without a disabled parking spot in front of their home, Vera often has to park all the way at the end of the block.

But when Rodriguez recently tried to secure a disabled parking spot in front of her home to help Vega get her in and out more easily, she hit a roadblock. Her alderman's office told her it wasn't possible, because another disabled zone already existed on the street.

"ALS is a terminal disease. We all know this. Why can't I – in my whatever days left, time left — be easy? Why has it got to be hard? Why?" she said.

Rodriguez turned to CBS News Chicago, and when we reached out to the city and the alderman's office for answers, it turned out there had been a communication issue.

Because there is another disabled parking permit zone on Rodriguez's block, the city's Finance Department said it appears there is no remaining curb space directly in front of her home that meets installation requirements

A spokesperson for 11th Ward said a staffer might have mistakenly told Rodriguez that meant she couldn't have a spot. They apologized for any confusion.

It turns out there are workarounds, but some cases, like this one, are complicated.

"One option that they can do is to do an override," said John Paul Jael, deputy director of citation administration at the Department of Finance.

Jael explained that, if the permit is denied because of limited curb space, residents can appeal the decision to the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities by calling them at (312) 744-7050.

If that appeal is unsuccessful, an alderperson can help apply for an override for special cases, which needs to be passed by the City Council.

The 11th Ward office said they're happy to help if that's the best solution in Rodriguez's case.

Jael said his best advice for residents who aren't sure if they qualify is to submit an application anyway.

"The override won't happen until there's something in the system to override," he said.

Jael said the city hopes to take the paper application process digital next year to make things easier for people like Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she is hopeful she'll receive a designated spot soon — and she's speaking out in hopes that her story will help others in similar situations find the right resources.

"The lifespan of anybody with ALS, apparently, is two to five years, and that's all you can think about," she said. "Make whatever time that person has as easy as possible."

Disabled parking permit applications and more information on the process are available on the city's website.