New Zealand All Blacks take on Ireland in 2016 rugby rematch this weekend at Soldier Field

The New Zealand All Blacks are back in Chicago for a scrum with Ireland on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Gallagher Cup is a rematch of the 2016 showdown between the two world-renowned rugby clubs along the lakefront.

The Irish won that fight nine years ago, beating their nemesis for the first time in their more than century-long rivalry. The All Blacks are out for some revenge.

"Certainly haven't forgotten what happened in 2016, but umm, it's an awesome opportunity to have a crack at a grand slam. Not many teams in the history that had a chance to get it, but ultimately we just focus on this week," said flanker Simon Parker

"Being involved in a bigger city just to see how sports is run here [Chicago]. Just the entertainment, the people, and around the game, I think is something that, especially in New Zealand, we could take a leaf from," said assistant coach and former player Tamati Ellison.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's rugby match at Soldier Field, but prepare to pay a pretty penny as tickets can range between $120 and $700 on ticket sites.