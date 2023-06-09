The 'Alive Center' peer-to-peer program expanding to area YMCAs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders at one organization in the western suburbs said they've cracked the code on keeping students safe, busy, and learning when they're out of school in the summer months.

It's a peer-to-peer program, and as CBS 2's Sara Machi shows you, the "Alive Center" is getting a big expansion.

In a Naperville teen center, these day campers settle in for a lesson, learning different types of temporary shelters and building their own, part of a specific skill set.

"We did some cool science projects. And now I'm doing this apocalypse camp where I teach kids survival skills," said teen lead Shrey Patel.

A zombie apocalypse or a camping trip, here, with DIY water filters. And unlike some other programs, the teen teachers at Alive Centers are solely responsible for creating and leading the curriculum for other kids.

"I love that it is having an impact on high school kids and junior high kids, privileged kids, at-risk kids, everybody," said Founder and CEO Kandice Henning.

There are currently three Alive locations in Naperville, Aurora, and Hanover Park, with a new idea poised to take them further as the program expands.

"We are truly going to transfer not only the space we are standing in right now but the Y as a whole," said Rob Wilkinson, CEO of the B.R. Ryall YMCA.

The Glen Ellyn YMCA contracting with the Alive Center for a two-year partnership, franchising their model as part of a $12 million renovation and bringing the potential to rapidly expand the peer-to-peer program within the network of YMCAs.

"It'll be a great opportunity for us to share our success here with other Ys," Wilkinson said.

At the Naperville location, teen leaders say they're now planning the Glen Ellyn expansion.

"It's really great to have that in other areas," Patel said.

Growing the program and their own leadership skills. The Glen Ellyn YMCA is hosting its first event with the Alive Center on Friday with about 50 teens already signed up. They hope to fully open their teen center in February.

