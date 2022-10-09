Alfresco Week underway in 16 communities around Chicago

Chicago Alfresco Week underway in 16 communities around the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you don't mind the cold, you can enjoy Chicago Alfresco Week.

It is underway and you're invited to the 16 community areas around the city.

This week celebrates the alfresco program - which gave those neighborhoods grants to create public seating, planters, art installations, and more.

Those areas include Austin, Back of the Yards, Logan Square, Uptown, and Rogers Park.

Chicago Alfresco Week runs through Oct. 16.