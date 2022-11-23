Watch CBS News
East Side hit-and-run leaves man dead; police searching for car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a 52-year-old man who was crossing the street Sunday night in the East Side neighborhood.

Around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, a car headed south on Ewing Avenue made a left turn onto 105th Street, hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to police.

The driver didn't stop, and kept going east on 105th Street.

The pedestrian was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as 52-year-old Alfonso Cazares.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the car that hit Cazares. Anyone who recognizes it, or has any other information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 1:04 PM

