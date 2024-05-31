Woman charged with attacking 11-year-old Chicago girl with bottle on West Side

Activists want both women involved in beating girl charged with hate crime

Activists want both women involved in beating girl charged with hate crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with beating an 11-year-old girl outside the girl's home last September in Lawndale, after the child didn't get her puppy out of her way.

Alexis Davila, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated battery to a child, according to Chicago police.

Wanda Porter has said her 11-year-old daughter, Trinity Washington, was outside their Lawndale home on Sept. 17, 2023, when Davila and another neighbor began harassing Trinity, using racial slurs, and then beat her and hit her with a liquor bottle after she didn't get her puppy out of their way.

Trinity suffered a broken nose, and other serious wounds to her face, requiring multiple surgeries.

"All I wanted to do was be with my family, and I have to go through surgery to surgery to surgery," Trinity said several days after the attack, her nose still covered in a bandage.

Porter said police did not respond to the scene of the crime on the day of the beating, only meeting the family at the hospital afterward.

At the time, police did not comment on Porter's claims about the response to the attack.

Police said Friday that Davila was arrested on Wednesday after she was identified as Trinity's attacker. Cook County court records show she was ordered held in jail as she awaits trial. Her next court date was not immediately available.

Porter and her supporters have said Davila and the other neighbor who allegedly attacked Trinity should be charged with a hate crime.

Porter also has said that, six days after the attack, a man who lives next door threatened her with a handgun for reporting the attack, and came back again later and flashed the gun again, but police never showed up when she called.

The man who allegedly threatened her was later arrested, and charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault, but prosecutors later dropped those charges.