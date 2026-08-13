Man charged with murder in fatal 2025 shooting in Des Plaines, Illinois

A year-long investigation has led to an arrest in a fatal shooting in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Alexander Hoegner, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Joseph Kalamaris, of Rosemont.

Police said Hoegner was riding in the back seat of a Dodge Durango with Kalamaris and another man when he shot Kalamaris in the back.

The driver pulled over and ran off. Police said Hoegner then got into the driver's seat, drove a few blocks, and abandoned the SUV in the 900 block of North Avenue, leaving Kalamaris in the front seat.

Investigators said DNA and ballistic evidence linked Hoegner to the gun found at the scene.

Hoegner was arrested on Wednesday at a gas station in Huntley.

At his first court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered him held at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.