Lake County Sheriff's Office issue alert of ruse burglaries in Northeastern Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Lake County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in Northeastern Illinois of an increase in ruse burglaries over the last several weeks.

A ruse burglary is a distraction technique used to lure homeowners outside of their homes.

The office says after the homeowner is outside the home and distracted by one individual, other individuals enter the home - typically targeting senior citizens and their items such as cash, jewelry, and other valuables.

Suspects will use many excuses to lure homeowners outside the residence including claims of being subcontracted by local government, ploys of a broken pipe, schemes for landscaping services such as tree trimming, and fence line questions.

In addition to luring homeowners outside the home, some suspects will divert homeowners' attention inside their home. There are also instances when offenders will remain inside with homeowners - distracting them inside their residence while other individuals will enter the home without the homeowners knowing.

Below are some additional reminders:

Never allow anyone inside your home without a prescheduled appointment

If an individual claims affiliation with your local government, ask the person to produce identification and call the government office to verify the individual

Do not exit your home with an unscheduled visitor, leaving your home and valuables unattended

Keep an extra watch on elderly neighbors and family members reminding them of these types of criminal behaviors

Educate your relatives and neighbors (especially the elderly), informing them ruse burglaries are on the increase in Lake County

Immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911