Aldermen propose new legislation to protect abortion, gender affirming rights

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago aldermen are introducing new legislation to protect abortion and gender-affirming rights.

The proposals would prevent law enforcement from criminalizing people seeking or assisting someone pursuing an abortion or gender-affirming procedure.

It would also establish a 311 line to help people seeking information about medical care.

A second proposal would reserve $1 million for reproductive care and clinic infrastructure.

Both measures are currently in the health and human relations committee of the city council.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 11:35 AM

