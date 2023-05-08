For the freshman aldermanic class, City Council 101 is now in session

For the freshman aldermanic class, Chicago City Council 101 is now in session

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The campaign is over, and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth is the learning the nuts and bolts of the job she worked hard to get.

You could call it City Council 101, and Manaa-Hoppenworth has the textbook to prove it -- an enormous binder containing the details every member needs to know.

"It's as big as my head," said Manaa-Hoppenworth, who needed to use both hands to lift it.

She's a community activist, a small business owner, mom of three and soon to be alderwoman of the 48th Ward.

"It means, me as a person of color, as a woman, as Filipino, as someone who has been on the margins for a long time, has an actual voice at the table," she said.

The job entails listening to her constituents, meetings with police, making sure potholes get filled and garbage collected, and much more.

"To make sure everybody's getting what they need -- no matter if they're a homeowner or a renter like I am or a small business owner," said Manaa-Hoppenworth. "Everybody deserves to take advantage of all the great amenities of the 48th Ward in the City of Chicago."

It's a diverse North Side ward that includes Edgewater, and parts of Andersonville and Uptown. Manaa-Hoppenworth says she's fortunate to be surrounded by three wards represented by veteran aldermen, sharing what they've learned over the years.

"People who have not only the experience knowing how to fill a pothole or pass legislation, but also how to work together to get those things done," Manaa-Hoppenworth said.

Bill Conway is going to class as well.

"I've been laser-focused, building the relationships, making sure we're ready to do the job day one, and we will be," he said.

Conway is alderman-elect of the newly drawn 34th Ward. Once on Chicago's far South Side, the 34th ward now includes much of the central business district, along with parts of the South Loop and West Loop.

"If this area does not thrive, then Chicago is going to have a difficult time," Conway said

The military officer, former prosecutor and former candidate for Cook County state's attorney remembers when he first met an alderman.

It left an impression.

"When I was a kid, I'd take the bus to school and then Alderman Bernie Hanson would come and shake all of our hands," he said.

"So for my whole life, I've known who the alderman was and I've known who the mayor was. So being able to jump in the role of alderman in a brand new ward is really a thrill for me."

But the thrill will no doubt be tempered by the city's problems.

Chicago is still reeling from the pandemic.

In the 48th Ward, Bryn Mawr has lost businesses. Starbucks, the Nookies and Francesca's restaurants are all gone.

"I'm excited as an alderwoman to work with community groups, chambers of commerce to revitalize the economic corridor and with community members," said Manaa-Hoppenworth.

Crime is a city-wide concern.

"We can't pretend that police officers can solve of all of our problems," Conway said. "I very much think that we have to get after the root causes of crime. What can we do as far as homelessness, as far as the mental health issues that we see? What can we do make sure that we're creating good jobs in Chicago?"

New ideas and new aldermen, who are looking to make a mark on the frontlines of American politics.

"I don't just want my family, my small business to thrive," said Manaa-Hoppenworth. "I want our whole neighborhood to thrive."

Ald. Greg Mitchell, who is beginning his third term representing the 7th Ward, advises new members of the City Council to identify the most important issues in their communities.

"Prioritize the challenges," said Mitchell. "First, address the items at the top of the list."