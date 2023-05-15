One new Chicago alderman gives behind-the-scenes look at inauguration day

CHICAGO (CBS) – It wasn't just Mayor Brandon Johnson being sworn in on Monday. New members of the Chicago City Council raised their right hands and took the oath of office, including 13 new aldermen.

One of the newly-elected aldermen sworn in on Monday is the 4th Ward's Lamont Robinson.

He took CBS 2's Sabrina Franza along for a behind-the-scenes look at inauguration day, starting with a ride to the swearing-in ceremony.

Robinson served in the Illinois General Assembly. On Tuesday morning, he was on his way to the City Council.

"I was the first Black, gay member of the LGBTQ community to be in the Illinois House," he said. "I'll be the first Black male to be a member of the LGBTQ community to be in the City Council."

The anticipation was building en route to the inauguration.

"I'm excited about my colleagues," Robinson said. "The new freshman class."

It's the most diverse class in Chicago's history, coming with a renewed focus on their wards' priorities.

"Public safety is a number one concern and I think that we can stifle our public safety issues with economic development, and building," Robinson said. "In a three-pronged approach of building affordable housing for our working folks, building affordable housing for folks to purchase, as well as affordable commercial spaces."

Before reaching the UIC Pavilion for the swearing-in ceremony, he had to make a pit stop to pick up his mom.

"I'm very proud, can't you tell?" she said.

It was a time to say 'thank you,' to soak it all in. Then backstage, a gift was on deck for the newest mayor of Chicago.

"One of my famous constituents, President Obama gave this to me to present to Mayor-elect Johnson today," Robinson said, holding White Sox jersey signed by the former president.

Franza: "You're about to head back. What are your last remarks? How are you feeling? Are you excited?"

Robinson: "I'm super excited and I just want to thank voters in the 4th Ward for putting their trust in me to be able to move the 4th Ward forward."