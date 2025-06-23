Harvey, Illinois Ald. Colby Chapman to appear in court on charges from city council incident

Harvey alderperson to appear in court, accused of hitting officer during council incident

A Harvey alderperson will appear in court on Monday, accused of hitting a police officer while being removed from a council meeting back in April.

Ald. Colby Chapman (2nd) was arrested earlier this month on felony charges of aggravated battery to a police officer. A preliminary hearing will take place at a court in Markham.

At a city council meeting in April, Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark accused Chapman of being disruptive and ordered her to leave. Clark said she was disruptive at least three times and asked the Harvey City Council to censure and remove her. Officers led her out as she tried to hold onto the door.

Mayor Clark said the video of the incident spoke for itself and shows Chapman striking a police officer. He added that the charges should send a clear message that no one is above the law.

Ald. Chapman chalked the charges up to political retaliation by the mayor, who said no such thing is happening.

Chapman was charged with misdemeanors for the encounter with officers. The charges were dropped by the Cook County State's Attorney's office. However, the State's Attorney's office approved a new felony charge against Chapman of aggravated battery to a police officer for the same incident.

The day Ald. Chapman turned herself in, she announced her candidacy for mayor, and filed a civil lawsuit against the mayor.