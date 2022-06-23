Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, wife Loreen welcome triplets; says all are 'healthy and resting well'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) has three big reasons to celebrate, as he became the father of triplets this week.

He and his wife Loreen welcomed identical twin girls, named Killari and Atziri, and a boy named Rumiñahui. They were born eight weeks early on Wednesday, but according to the alderman, everyone is doing great.

"Loreen and the triplets are healthy and resting well. We are so grateful to the dynamic, exceptionally skilled, and passionate team at Rush for ensuring a safe and healthy day for our growing family," said the alderman. "We're thankful for all the warm wishes and helpful advice from baby lovers to help us with this big transition and can't wait to introduce them to our three existing dog babies/babysitters soon."

Sigcho-Lopez won the 25th Ward seat beating out Alex Acevedo in 2019. The seat was once held by Ald. Danny Solis, who recently plead guilty to federal bribery charges.