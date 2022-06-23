Watch CBS News

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, wife Loreen welcome triplets

He and his wife Loreen welcomed identical twin girls, named Killari and Atziri, and a boy named Rumiñahui. They were born eight weeks early on Wednesday, but according to the alderman, everyone is doing great.
