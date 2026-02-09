Milwaukee woman charged with murder in deadly shooting in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois

A Wisconsin woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man last week in Chicago's western suburbs.

Police said, shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a car crash in the parking lot of an office building on Trans Am Plaza Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. The victim, later identified as Obaidulla F. Shareef, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, authorities located the suspect, 19-year-old Akrystal Woods, of Milwaukee, in Wisconsin.

Woods has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Shareef's death, and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Police and prosecutors have not revealed a motive for the shooting.