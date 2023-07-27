Airplane crashes in field near DeKalb

CORTLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- An airplane with two people on board crashed in a field in Cortland, Illinois, near DeKalb on Thursday.

In a statement, the FAA said the plane, a single-engine Cessna 177, crashed around 12:30 p.m. near the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in a field behind a business at 260 W. Lincoln Hwy in Cortland.

The small plane was seen in the field lying at an angle and its nose in the ground. Two men who were in the plane were injured and were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to the sheriff's office.

An airplane appeared to have crashed in a field in Cortland, Illinois, near DeKalb on Thursday. Chopper 2 was over the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, where the small plane was seen in the field lying at an angle and its nose in the ground. CBS

The plane appeared to have sustained significant damage. Part of its right wing had broken off. The aircraft also seemed to have left a trail in the field from when it crashed.

First responders appeared to be spraying something on the plane.

According to Flight Aware, the plane took off shortly after 10 a.m. from Evansville, Ind., en route to the airport in DeKalb. According to the FAA, the plane is registered with the EVV Pilots Club in Evansville.

Flight Aware

In a statement, the FAA said the plane, a single-engine Cessna 177 crashed around 12:30 p.m. near the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said.