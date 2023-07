Small airplane with 2 onboard crashes in field near DeKalb An airplane with two people on board crashed in a field in Cortland, Illinois, near DeKalb on Thursday. In a statement, the FAA said the plane, a single-engine Cessna 177, crashed around 12:30 p.m. near the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in a field behind a business at 260 W. Lincoln Hwy in Cortland.