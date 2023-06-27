Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Air Quality Alert through Wednesday night due to wildfire smoke

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: terrible air quality due to wildfire smoke
Chicago Weather Alert: terrible air quality due to wildfire smoke 02:45
thumbnail-surface-smoke-forecast.png
CBS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wildfire smoke from Canada and high ozone levels have combined to create "very unhealthy" air quality throughout Chicagoland.

thumbnail-smoke-forecast.png
CBS

Poor visibility and hazy conditions stay with us Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert through midnight Wednesday night. 

thumbnail-cbsn-2023.png
CBS
thumbnail-current-aqi-adi.png
CBS

A Beach Hazard statement stays in effect through tonight for high wave action and dangerous rip currents. 

thumbnail-ar-beach-hazard.png
CBS

Heat builds to a storm threat on Thursday as highs reach near 90 degrees. 

thumbnail-7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: HAZY & MILD. LOW 60.

WEDNESDAY: HAZY. HIGH 82. LATE DAY SHOWER CHANCE.

THURSDAY: STORM THREAT. HOT. HIGH NEAR 90 DEGREES.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 1:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.