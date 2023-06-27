Chicago Weather Alert: Air Quality Alert through Wednesday night due to wildfire smoke

CBS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wildfire smoke from Canada and high ozone levels have combined to create "very unhealthy" air quality throughout Chicagoland.

Poor visibility and hazy conditions stay with us Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert through midnight Wednesday night.

A Beach Hazard statement stays in effect through tonight for high wave action and dangerous rip currents.

Heat builds to a storm threat on Thursday as highs reach near 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: HAZY & MILD. LOW 60.

WEDNESDAY: HAZY. HIGH 82. LATE DAY SHOWER CHANCE.

THURSDAY: STORM THREAT. HOT. HIGH NEAR 90 DEGREES.