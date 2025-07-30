As CTA safety worries persist, video shows aggressive passenger on train with no police or security

Safety concerns persist on Chicago's public transit system.

A CBS News Chicago producer took video of an altercation that broke out on a Red Line train at the North/Clybourn stop Wednesday morning. With no police or security on the train, passengers had to step in to help.

No charges have been filed against the man seen in the video instigating the fight. But it is an example of a type of incident on train cars that leads to feelings of unsafety.

In the video, an agitated man is seen walking through the train threatening passengers, confronting some aggressively, and trying to instigate fights.

With no security present, other passengers try to stop the man. The CBS News Chicago producer who took the video said those passengers also stepped in to protect her.

"When people see the law not being enforced on the CTA, it certainly makes people not want to ride the CTA," said Ald. Bill Conway (34th).

Conway watched the videos, and as a member of the City Council Transportation Committee, is leading calls to address safety and blight on the Chicago Transit Authority system.

He called the altercation on the Red Line train Wednesday morning an example of the incidents on Chicago's transit system that are far too common, and are keeping people from riding the trains.

"Looking at those videos as someone who was a prosecutor in this city, it looks like it may have risen to the level of misdemeanor assault," Conway said.

Chicago police are seen in the video stepping in and detaining the man once he is off the train. But police have confirmed the man was not arrested or charged, because he did not break any laws.

Acting Chicago Transit Authority President Nora Leerhsen spoke for the first time at a City Council Transportation Committee hearing Wednesday.

"I ride the CTA daily, multiple times a day," Leerhsen said at the hearing.

CBS News Chicago requested an interview with Leerhsen on safety concerns, sharing the incident on the Red Line with her office. The CTA said Leehrsen did not have time to talk to CBS News Chicago after this meeting, and issued this statement:

The following general safety tips are for anyone in a public setting: Be aware of your surroundings and those nearby and limit headphone and mobile device usage while riding on a train or bus. During an emergency or if the safety of yourself or someone else is threatened, always call 911. Riders can also utilize tools such as the OEMC mobile app for real-time information and safety tips. The CTA chatbot is also available for reporting non-emergencies and reporting issues impacting the customer experience via transitchicago.com. If you see something suspicious, report it to a bus operator or, while on a train, utilize the Passenger Intercom Unit (PIU) located under the blue light in every railcar that enables you to speak directly the train's operator. You can also request assistance from a CTA employee (i.e., bus operator or rail station attendant) who can call/radio for police or emergency assistance. While in transit, you can notify your bus operator or the employee on duty at the station upon exiting your train.

At rail stations, you can either use the emergency call box located on platforms or press the Customer Assistance button on the booth in the mezzanine.

You can contact CTA Customer Service at 1-888-YOUR-CTA (1-888-968-7782) or online at transitchicago.com/contact."

"CPD resources are dedicated to improving safety on CTA," Leerhsen said at the hearing.

A closer look at the data shows that while it has been worse, crime on the CTA system is on the higher end this year.

The picture is the same when limited to the Red Line, with 350 crimes so far this year — 12 fewer than this time last year.

Mayor Brandon Johnson talked about adding social workers and outreach teams to the transit system last week to address issues such as smoking.

"I am going to do whatever is necessary to bring the full force of government to make sure that families and riders have a comfortable ride on our transportation system," the mayor said last week.

But Conway said a stronger police presence is what is really needed.

"The mayor's approach of just having social workers and public service announcements and community meetings isn't enough," said Conway. "Having additional law endorsement presence on the CTA, I believe, will fully pay for itself in terms of increased ridership."