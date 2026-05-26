African/Caribbean International Festival of Life organizers say time is ticking after permit denial

Time is running out for a long-time Chicago summer festival.

The permit for the African/Caribbean International Festival of Life, which is supposed to be held during the Fourth of July weekend, was denied by Chicago police.

Gates are coming down in Union Park following a weekend musical festival, and organizers of the festival of life are left wondering why their event is in limbo.

"We're all set for July 4th, ready to go, spent all our money," said organizer Ephriam Martin.

As of now, the sounds of African drums won't echo in the Near West Side park—something they've done before.

Yet in April, a message popped up in the city event portal saying "permit denied" for the July Fourth weekend. It's the second denial in two years, despite properly applying for city permits.

"Last year, we were denied a permit for being in the South Loop on the grounds that it would cause too much traffic jam ... so we were moved by the police," he said.

Last summer, a week before, the city moved them to Washington Park.

"They're limiting us, to say this is where you belong, this is where you must stay," Martin said.

And this year, they're facing the same problem—a last-minute denial for the Near West Side.

"If we don't change the date, we have to go back to Washington Park," Martin said.

The reason?

Chicago police say they can't provide adequate staff to ensure proper safety, security, and traffic management for the event.

"It's just saying no, we don't want you," Martin said.

Organizers say they average about 1000 people each day for the three-day festival, and they can't understand how the festival this year is adding any strain to CPD's manpower.

"We've never had a call for any incident, no problems, it's always peaceful, family-friendly festival," Martin said.

He says he was told the only person who can override what the area commander is saying is Mayor Brandon Johnson. Yet after waiting four weeks, the clock is ticking.

"The mayor still hasn't done anything about it," he said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the mayor's office to see if they have any word for the fest because right now, Martin says the international acts and local vendors need an answer.

They're hoping the mayor responds before he flies to meet Pope Leo in Rome.