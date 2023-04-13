Aetna offering free laundry service, health screenings to Stony Island residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois-based healthcare provider wants to help you get your laundry done.

Aetna Better Health of Illinois is partnering with local laundromats to offer free laundry services.

While they wait, participants can take advantage of health screenings, vaccine clinics, food programs, and more.

Today's event will happen at the Neighborhood Laundromat on Stony Island near 95th and Jeffery.

The special runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.