South Side church doesn't let extreme cold stop its mission to help those in need

Amid the extreme cold in Chicago on Friday, a South Side church's mission to help those in need went on regardless of the frigid conditions.

On a chilly corner in Roseland outside an RV camper, volunteers brought supplies like jackets and shoes.

Advocate United Church of Christ Pastor Malcolm Griffith and his flock did not let the sub-zero temperatures stop their ministry.

"There's some people that will not go to the warming centers, and so I wanted to be a beacon of hope for those," Griffith said.

He was providing basic essentials to anyone who walked up, and within minutes those in need showed up.

"If it can just make it just a little easier for them tonight, that's all we're trying to do," he said.

On a night when frostbite can set in within minutes, a pair of gloves becomes more essential than food.

"We're out here because we believe the lord we serve want us to help them," Griffith said.

Church members offered prayer. Griffith said that opens the door to get them help.

"It's like a gateway. You know, the food and stuff, those are nice, but also for those that want the help, they will ask for it," Griffith said.

Every fourth Friday of the month, the RV pulls up and a table is set up at 111th and State, and despite the extreme cold this Friday, the group didn't hesitate to come out.

"The warm scripture is the blood of Jesus. It's just gonna cover us," Griffith said.

Griffith and volunteers were layered and covered up, but they know those out on such a frigid night might not have that option.

"That's why I try to give them these nice coats. They've got hoods on them. They're brand new," Griffith said.