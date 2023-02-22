3 Advocate Children's Hospital patients get surprise trip to Cubs spring training
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be some new faces at Cubs spring training camp later this week!
Three Advocate Children's Hospital patients and their families will be surprised with a free trip to Mesa, Arizona, to see the team warming up for the season.
The kids include a 15-year-old brain tumor patient, an 11-year-old heart patient, and a 17-year-old leukemia patient.
They'll get a special send-off at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday for their three-day VIP experience at Cubs spring training, where they'll watch the Cubs play their first spring game.
