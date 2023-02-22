Watch CBS News
3 Advocate Children's Hospital patients get surprise trip to Cubs spring training

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be some new faces at Cubs spring training camp later this week!

Three Advocate Children's Hospital patients and their families will be surprised with a free trip to Mesa, Arizona, to see the team warming up for the season.

The kids include a 15-year-old brain tumor patient, an 11-year-old heart patient, and a 17-year-old leukemia patient.

They'll get a special send-off at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday for their three-day VIP experience at Cubs spring training, where they'll watch the Cubs play their first spring game.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 4:46 PM

