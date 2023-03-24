Advocate Health Care lifting mask requirement, easing limits on visitors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, the largest health and hospital system in Illinois is relaxing its COVID-19 protocols.

Advocate Health Care said, with COVID-19 transmission rates consistently low, and the state at the end of the respiratory viral season, it will lift its limits on how many people can visit most patients.

Its facilities also no longer will require people to wear masks inside in most circumstances.

Masks will still be required to visit patients in isolation for transmissible diseases, and might also be required for oncology and transplant units.

Pediatric units and pediatric intensive care units will continue to have a limit of two patients at a time.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive must wait 10 days before visiting a patient at an Advocate hospital. Anyone who is sick also should not visit.