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Adam Toledo's family move to dismiss wrongful death lawsuit against city, Chicago police officer

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The family of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old shot and killed by Chicago police in Little Village in 2021, has moved to voluntarily dismiss their wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys for the family filed the motion in court Friday morning.

Toledo was killed during a foot chase in 2021. His mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman in 2022, and on March 29 the family marked five years since the teen's death.

A judge was assigned to the case on April 6, and both sides had been trading motions in court since, until the Toledo family filed to dismiss today. There are no details yet on why they made that decision.

They also have the right to refile the lawsuit within the next year.

Opening statements in the trial were set to begin as soon as next week. 

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