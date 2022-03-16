Watch CBS News

Adam Davis, 20, charged with shooting man in South Loop parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged Tuesday with shooting and wounding a man in a South Loop parking garage the day before.

Adam Davis, 20, was charged with shooting a 52-year-old man in the garage on Michigan Avenue near Roosevelt Road on Monday afternoon.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The suspected gunman was taken into custody shortly afterward, and a gun was recovered.

Police said David also got into a physical fight with a 44-year-old man.

