Activists to hold White Flag demonstration at Montrose Beach to support Iranian political prisoners, journalists

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists will gather for another demonstration in support of Iranian political prisoners and journalists.

The White Flag demonstration starts at 11 a.m. at Montrose Beach.

Activists want the journalists who broke the story on Mahsa Amini's death to be released from prison.

They're charged with espionage and will likely be executed.

Mahsa Amini is a young woman who died in the custody of Iran's morality police.

She was arrested for not wearing her hijab correctly. In Iran deadly protests continue.

People are seeking answers to Amini's death.

