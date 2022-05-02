Activists gather for May Day demonstrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day is still four months away, but on Sunday groups rallied in Union Park to celebrate another labor holiday.

May Day happens every May 1 to commemorate labor activists in Chicago. More than 100 years ago they went on strike again 16-hour workdays in was later became known as the Haymarket Riots.

Today immigrant workers are fighting to stop deportations.

"Our immigrant families were the frontline workers who kept this economy going," said Saul Arellano. "A lot of them lost their lives, and a lot of them did everything for this country. And it is today the reason why we stand alongside them. And why we stand ready to fight for their rights."

The group marched through downtown. They made a brief stop at the Haymarket memorial before ending at the Federal Plaza.